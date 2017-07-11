Liberia: 'NEC, UP Have No Honeymoon' - Ali Reacts to LP

The Assistant Secretary General for Press, Publicity and Outreach of the Unity Party, Mo Ali, says there is no honeymoon between the National Elections Commission and UP as claimed by the Liberty Party.

"We could not stop being amazed by the cry-baby outbursts that emanated from the Standard Bearer of the Liberty Party, Cllr. Charles Brumskine during a hastily arranged press conference that he held. Among the tons of verbiage that came out, Cllr. Brumskine accused the Unity Party of working hand in gloves with the NEC because according to him, even before the official receipt of a communication from NEC denying the nomination of the LP vice Standard Bearer Harrison Karnwea, a UP operative had posted on social media that Karnwea was rejected. For the record, I, Mo Ali, Assistant Secretary General for Press, Publicity and Outreach was the one who posted that Karnwea was rejected. It is not my job to make my opponents smile; instead my job is to make them jittery and disoriented. And I think I will praise myself for causing jittery and anger in the ranks of LP", he said.

According to him, UP has been publicly raising issues with NEC, asking the Commission to conduct free and fair elections.

Mr. Ali added that at one point in time he took up the issue of Chairman Kokoya's citizenship and requested for the resignation of NEC boss, noting that there is no honeymoon between NEC and UP and their bold political prediction of Karnwea's rejection was informed by simple facts.

Mr. Ali mentioned four reasons for the rejection of Harrison Karnwea within the context of unfolding events.

Firstly, he said the Legislature amended the Code of Conduct (CoC) giving the right to implement portions that have to do with elections to the National Elections Commission.

Second, NEC has made clear that, it will uphold and implement all electoral laws in Liberia

Thirdly, NEC clearly included the issues of the CoC on the candidates' nomination forms by asking if the aspirant is/was appointed by the president and if so, when did the aspirant resign.

Fourthly, NEC actually began the implementation of the CoC by rejecting Abu Kamara and a Commissioner from Gbarpolu who served as Assistant Minister and Karnwea served as Managing Director of FDA in the same UP-led government as both of them were not in compliance with the resignation requirement of the Code.

Mr. Ali's reaction came after the National Chairman of the opposition Liberty Party, Benjamin Sanvee, accused the NEC and the ruling Unity Party of collaborating to disseminate information to the public prior to the party receiving a formal letter from NEC indicating the rejection of its vice presidential nominee.