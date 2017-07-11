11 July 2017

The Capitol Times (Monrovia)

Liberia: LP Files a Petition

By Momoh Siryon

Finally, opposition Liberty Party has officially filed a petition to the Supreme Court asking to review the rejection of its Vice Standard Bearer, Harrison Karnwea.

The LP Assistant Secretary for Press and Propaganda, Kla Edward Toomey, told the Capitol Times via mobile phone that the party is very optimistic of winning the case because they are acting within the confines of the law.

Mr. Toomey said they are hoping to hear from the court in the soonest possible time as electoral cases should be heard within seven days.

"We were not showboating when we promised to challenge the NEC's arbitrary rejection of the nomination of our Vice Standard Bearer Hon. Harrison Karnwea at the Honorable Supreme Court of Liberia," he said.

The Acting National Chairman, Abe Darius Dillon, and Vice Chair for Legal Affairs, Cllr. Powo Hilton, officially filed a petition to the Honorable Supreme Court asking it to review the UP-NEC action against their Vice Standard Bearer (VSB).

"This is a long walk to success and we are motivated more than ever before to strike down every hurdle that stands in the way of change. We are confident that the Law will prevail over the perverse agenda of a few anti-change elements. The greatest fear of our rivals is the insurmountable Brumskine-Karnwea Ticket," he added.

However, on July 7, 2017, the National Elections Commission rejected the nomination of the Vice Standard Bearer of the LP ahead of the upcoming Legislative and Presidential elections because of the Code of Conduct which requires appointed officials of government to resign two years prior to running for elected offices; and report had it that the former FDA boss resigned during the electoral period.

The Liberty Party is saying that their VSB never had the desire nor the intent to contest, but was rather handpicked by the standard bearer.

