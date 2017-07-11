Kenya: Visiting Teams Happy With Championship Facilities

Visiting teams are happy with accommodation facilities and other recreational facilities in Athletes Village at Kenyatta University.

Head coach of Bahamas, Rudolph Ferguson, on Monday said that they have been humbled by good service at Kenyatta University. saying it was beyond expectation.

"We have received the best treatment at Kenyatta University and the restaurant is excellent," said Ferguson. "I have attended many championships with the Bahamas team but I have not come a across one where each athlete has his own room."

Algerian team manager Tarik Kessti said the idea of coming up with an athletes' village was noble, saying it is a first for IAAF.

"The accommodation facilities are excellent and the food is perfect," Kessti said yesterday. "We appreciate what the Local Organising Committee has done."

Ferguson said they are in Kenya to get to the podium in all events in which they will compete. "The world shall know that Bahamas was in Kenya when we leave," said Ferguson. He singled out Denvaughn Whymns (110hurdles) and Doweisha Andersen (400m) as some of the athletes in his camp to look out for.

Kesssti said most of their athletes are fresh from taking part in the Africa Under-20 Championships that ended in their country a week ago.

They include Aribia Asmaa Baya, who won women's long jump and Cherrard Oussama, who finished fifth in men's 1,500m.

"We intend to perform well in middle distance events even though we brought a small team of 13 athletes,' said Kessti.

South Africa also expect to perform well as their head coach warned that they would not underrate their opponents even with the absence of United States and Britain in the field and sprint events.

"It's a small team but the strongest ever we have. We are feeling pretty confident," said Renekwe Aphane, who is also South Africa's triple jump champion. "Other countries have been working extra hard and the absence of some countries won't water down the event."

Aphane noted that Nairobi's altitude will not affect his athletes since most come from Pretoria and Johannesburg with similar conditions.

Aphane was reserved on their medal prospects saying every athlete is capable of winning a medal for South Africa. South Africa won five medals - two gold, two silver and a bronze - from the 2015 championships in Cali, Colombia to finish fifth overall.

"Everything here looks new including the starting blocks but we are good to go," said Jamaica's coach Aphane Jamaica. The team will be led by De'Jour Russell in 110m hurdles and Kevona Davis in the 100m and 200m when the championships starts on Wednesday.

Jamaica has won a total of 50 medals, 19 of them gold, in the previous nine editions of the championship, putting them fifth in the all-time medals table. They have won the overall title once.