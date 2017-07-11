Kenya: Two Win Sh1 Million in Latest Draw By Lotto

Two lucky Kenyans Rose Kamau and Salome Kavithe have won Sh1 million each in the latest draw done by lottery firm Lotto.

The two won Sh1 million each during Lotto's 175th draw that produced a total of 65,815 lucky winners, bringing the total number of winners so far awarded since the company's inception in November 2015 to 3,075,897.

Kavithe, who comes from Machakos County, was elated to have been named one of the lucky winners.

Kamau, a single mother of five and who is a fruit seller in Kiambu County, won through ticket number 74272132526 that bore the numbers 46, 26, 39, 8, 48, 43 and bonus number three.

She correctly matched five numbers - 46, 48, 43, 8, 39, 28 and bonus number 3 to become the latest millionaire in town.

Kamau started playing Lotto after hearing many success stories from many quarters as to how winning the lottery had changed the lives of many ordinary Kenyans. She then took to playing the lottery.

She said she would use the money to ensure her young children successfully went through primary and secondary schools, and beyond.

She hopes to invest the remaining amount of money on purchasing a farm for commercial purposes. She believes her luck is a reward for many years of sacrifice on her part, struggling to bring up her children as a single mother.