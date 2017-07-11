10 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Two Win Sh1 Million in Latest Draw By Lotto

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Yonga

Two lucky Kenyans Rose Kamau and Salome Kavithe have won Sh1 million each in the latest draw done by lottery firm Lotto.

The two won Sh1 million each during Lotto's 175th draw that produced a total of 65,815 lucky winners, bringing the total number of winners so far awarded since the company's inception in November 2015 to 3,075,897.

Kavithe, who comes from Machakos County, was elated to have been named one of the lucky winners.

Kamau, a single mother of five and who is a fruit seller in Kiambu County, won through ticket number 74272132526 that bore the numbers 46, 26, 39, 8, 48, 43 and bonus number three.

She correctly matched five numbers - 46, 48, 43, 8, 39, 28 and bonus number 3 to become the latest millionaire in town.

Kamau started playing Lotto after hearing many success stories from many quarters as to how winning the lottery had changed the lives of many ordinary Kenyans. She then took to playing the lottery.

She said she would use the money to ensure her young children successfully went through primary and secondary schools, and beyond.

She hopes to invest the remaining amount of money on purchasing a farm for commercial purposes. She believes her luck is a reward for many years of sacrifice on her part, struggling to bring up her children as a single mother.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.