Kenya: Daniel Moi, Leaders Mourn Nicholas Kipyator Biwott

Kenya is mourning the death of former Cabinet minister Nicholas Kipyator Biwott.

Mr Biwott passed on at his home in Kileleshwa in the capital Nairobi.

FRIEND

Former President Daniel arap Moi, under whom Mr Biwott served for many years, said he had lost a "dependable friend".

The retired said the Total man, as he was popularly known, was "a dedicated public servant, an astute businessman and a philanthropist".

"(He) initiated community projects to alleviate the suffering of the people he represented of Keiyo," he said.

Mzee Moi said Kenya had lost a resource man, whose service impacted the nation positively.

In his message, the retired president said his prayers were with the family of the fallen minister.

SHOCK

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter expressed his shock and mourned him as an adviser

"He used to be in charge of Energy and he used to tell me that we need to take care of the position," said Mr Keter.

Former Statehouse Comptroller Abraham Kiptonui said remembered Mr Biwott as a "servant of the people".

"Development of the county was dependent on him. I have worked with him for long and he had a lot of development ideas. He has done a lot for this country and Elgeyo Marakwet," he said.

"He was a brilliant and a great man. He has been an adviser to many presidents who have been in power."

'ELDER'

MP Oscar Sudi said Rift Valley had lost someone who has been very instrumental in decision making.

"Friday, I asked about him and I was told he is abroad for treatment. He had a lot of friends. He was generous. He had a rich history."

Former Central bank Governor Micah Cheserem said they had lost an elder.

"Nick comes from my home area. We have lost an elder, a senior statesman, we have to accept that it has happened," he said.

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter said Rift Valley has lost three leaders within a short span- "G.G Kariuki, Major General Retried Nkaissery and now Biwott. This is a sad moment for us," he said.

Ainabkoi MP Jubilee nominee William Chepkutt was lost for words: "He was like my father. I lack words to express the pain that I feel."

