11 July 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Samukai Recommends Discipline to Newport Junior High Students

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cewhy Kwanue

Min. Samukai presents a certificate of honor from the students to Principal Garlo.

J. Brownie Samukai, Jr., the Minister of National Defense, on Friday cautioned members and officers of the Student Council Government of Newport Junior High School, his Alma mater, to remain disciplined in their academic pursuits.

Discipline, Samukai said, entails the practice of training people to obey rules or a code of behavior, where the teachers sometimes use punishment to correct anyone in the wrong.

"A lack of proper parental and school discipline," Samukai said, leads to the practice of making people obey rules or standards of behavior, and punishing them when they do not.

He urged the students to remain loyal to constituted authority by listening to their teachers, the headmaster and those that are playing leadership roles in their student council government.

Samukai's admonition was contained in his extemporaneous remarks at a program marking Teachers' Appreciation Day held in the school's auditorium.

During the ceremony, the student council government, representing over 1,516 first to 9th graders, certificated the 40 teachers assigned in the school.

The students also certificated members of the support staff and some of their colleagues, who they said had remained disciplined, even the best-dressed, during the just ended academic calendar.

Speaking on the upcoming presidential and representative elections, Samukai encouraged the students not to be misled by politicians, but to listen to their teachers and make decisions that will benefit them and their country by voting the right people to power.

"It will be your calm-looking image and discipline that will appeal to voters to make the best choice at the October polls," Samukai told the students, who responded with a round of applause.

"If you refer to an activity or situation as a discipline, you mean that, in order to be successful in it, you need to behave in a strictly controlled way and obey particular rules or standards.

"If you discipline yourself to do something, you train yourself to behave and work in a strictly controlled and regular way."

The school principal, J. Luke Garlo, earlier welcomed Minister Samukai and his entourage to the school, and also expressed gratitude to the students who honored their teachers.

Friday's ceremony was climaxed with all-around celebrations, led by the student leadership, when Minister Samukai presented a purse of L$20,000 to the school.

Liberia

Assistant Minister Fofana Wants Investment in Teenage Girls

Assistant Minister for Youth Development at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Kula Fofana has called on parents to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.