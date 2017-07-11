Liberia: Solid Waste Management Training Begins in Gompa City

In an effort to improve human capacity to manage solid waste, authorities from Gbarnga, Bong County, Gompa (Ganta), Nimba County, and Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County are participating in a 5-day USAID Local Empowerment for Government Inclusion and Transparency (LEGIT) Community Solid Waste Management Training in Gompa.

Other participants including city corporation staff and mayors of Gbarnga, Gompa and Zwedru, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs)/Community Based Organizations (CBOs), as well as representatives from petty trader organizations from Bong, Nimba, and Grand Gedeh counties are attending the training which started yesterday and will end on Friday, July 14.

The Mayor of Gompa, Benjamin Dokpa, expressed his appreciation to USAID LEGIT for providing the opportunity to build the capacity of the participants and cautioned them to take advantage of the opportunity.

LEGIT's senior government advisor Straven H. Willie stressed the importance of keeping the various cities clean. He spoke of the need for collective effort to keep the cities clean and advised the participants to practice what they learn from the training.

USAID LEGIT team leader, Judy Oduma, provided an overview of the LEGIT project and said LEGIT seeks to strengthen the government's policy on decentralization by promoting transparency, effectiveness, and accountability of government resources at the sub-national level.

She said the LEGIT project has four components: to work with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Governance Commission to help strengthen the government's decentralization program; to work with county governments and help to strengthen their capacities in local governance. Other components are to strengthen city authorities to provide quality services for city residents; and to work with civil society and community-based organizations in demanding quality services from city and county authorities through the utilization of social audit tools.

During the first day of the training, presentations on solid waste management with business aspects, primary waste collection, primary waste collection methodologies and equipment, and the environmental health and sanitation linkages in solid waste management were presented by Yondeh Moore-Ilechukwu, a veteran solid waste management specialist.

The objective of the training is to provide an understanding to city corporation authorities, CSOs/CBOs, petty traders and LEGIT Urban Planning Coordinators of how to manage solid waste in their various counties, and to also provide participants with an idea of the business module of waste management.

Service delivery is a major component of the work of local authorities, and the training will enhance their efforts to provide service to residents.

The training also seeks to identify areas for improvement in the solid waste sector and participants will also have a clearer understanding of their individual role as citizens to manage waste, while obtaining a better understanding of the financial management of solid waste.