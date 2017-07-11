Kenya: Nicholas Biwott's Life Was Wrapped in a Mystery

Photo: Jared Nyataya/Daily Nation

Nicholas Biwott addressing a dinner meeting at a hotel in Eldoret (file photo).

Nicholas Kipyator Biwott, who has died aged 77, will be remembered as probably the most powerful man ever to grace the Kenyan political scene outside the Presidency. He was never loud, but his influence with the corridors of power was unmistakably loud and reverberated far and wide, particularly during the high noon of Kanu autocracy.

His name was never far away from any controversy that afflicted the Kanu regime; from high level corruption, the poor human rights record under Mr Moi's rule and the mysterious deaths of influential of the many opponents of the Kanu regime.

At the height of his power, Mr Biwott was as feared as much as his character boarded on paranoia. He never travelled in one vehicle for a long distance. Almost always he never ate in public, and if he did, such eating involved some kind of public spectacle that left people bemused rather than surprised.

Besides GG Kariuki, who died last week, too, the self-proclaimed 'Total Man', was the only other individual known to have hitched a ride in President Daniel arap Moi's presidential limousine. Few of his friends in the cabinet knew where he stayed and at the height of power, the Total Man was a mysterious man.

Born in Chebior village, Keiyo District, Total Man was educated at Tambach Intermediate School and Kapsabet High until 1955.

He then proceeded to the University of Melbourne in Australia where he obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1964 and a Master's degree in Economics (1968) from the University of Melbourne, Australia.