10 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 2017 Hajj - Board Screens 128 Intending Pilgrims in Ondo

Ondo State Muslim Welfare Board on Monday says it has screened 128 intending Muslim pilgrims in the state for the 2017 hajj.

Alhaji Khaleel Fawehinmi, Chairman of the board, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure that those screened were from the 18 local government area of the state.

"At the end of the exercise, about 128 intending pilgrims were screened while 302 slots was allotted for the state in this year's hajj.

"The screening featured all health and medical check-ups, Passport bio data page details verification and special lectures by different clergymen," he said.

According to him, the board has extended its deadline for payment of the hajj fares by another one week for willing pilgrims unable to meet up with the earlier deadline.

The chairman warned the intending pilgrims to avoid acts that would tarnish the image of state while in the Holy Land.

Fawehinmi also admonished them against carrying excess luggage, as arraignment had been made for them to get good food by competent Nigerian caterer in Saudi Arabia.

He also charged those with ailment to take care of their health before embarking on the journey because of its stress.

"You don't need to carry food stuffs, if you are on special medication, deposit your medication with the medical team," he added. (NAN)

