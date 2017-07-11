Ethiopia: Trump Assigns New Ambassador to Ethiopia

US President Donald J. Trump has picked Michael A. Raynor as Ambassador of the United States of America to Ethiopia.

Raynor is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service and has served as an American diplomat since 1988. Currently, he is the Director of the Office of Career Development and Assignments in the Bureau of Human Resources of the Department of State.

He has had many foreign placements, including service as general services officer at the U.S. Embassy in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, and consular officer at the Embassy in Luxembourg. He also served as management officer at the embassies in Djibouti, Guinea and Namibia.

He has a B.A. degree in International Affairs from Lafayette College, graduating in 1984, and a Master's degree in International Affairs from Columbia University, graduating in 1986.

The nomination was welcomed by the Senate on May 25 and is awaiting approval in the Committee on Foreign Relations.

He will replace the outgoing Ambassador, Patricia M. Haslach.