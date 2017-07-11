Uganda: Fanfare As MP Bobi Wine Heads to Parliament

Photo: Michael Kakumirizi/Monitor

Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine escorted by supporters for his swearing-in ceremony at Parliament.

The newly-elected Kyaddondo East MP, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine started the trek to Parliament from his home in Magere village, Kasangati at about 9 am on Tuesday.

Mr Kyagulanyi who is being followed by a big crowd of supporters is accompanied by his wife Barbara Intungo, his young preacher Alex Kityo and his brother Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu.

He is expected to be sworn in at 2 pm.

Police have provided a lead car which is directing traffic. Upon reaching Kisaasi and Kaleerwe junction, Mr Kyagulanyi's convoy was diverted to Kisaasi through Bukoto to the city centre as other supporters were diverted to Kaleerwe via Mulago to Parliament.

The colour theme for the occasion is black, yellow and red reflecting the Uganda flag, democracy and togetherness, according to the MP-elect.