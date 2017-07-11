South Africa: Dutywa Police Investigates Culpable Homicide Case After Four People Died in Accident

Mabele helped lead the fight for antiretrovirals in SA and didn't stop there. She passed away this week. This was her… Read more »

Dutywa Police have opened a culpable homicide case following an accident that left four people dead. The collusion took place between an Avanza passenger vehicle and a LDV travelling in opposite directions on the road between Mthatha and Idutywa today. The driver of the Avanza, female and male passengers died instantly. Five passengers of the Avanza were seriously injured. The female driver of the bakkie died instantly and a male passenger was seriously injured. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals and some were airlifted to hospitals. The cause of the accident is not known but under investigation by Dutywa Police. The ages of the deceased are not yet known.

