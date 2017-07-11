11 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Protesting Alexandra Residents Demand Housing

Alexandra residents have blockaded parts of the N3 north highway and London road with burning tyres and rocks, Johannesburg metro police said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar told News24 that the protesters are demanding to occupy flats.

"They've blockaded the N3 and London Road with rocks and they are also burning tyres. They are saying they want to occupy flats. Motorists driving in the area must be cautious," he said.

It was not immediately clear which flats they want to occupy.

Officers were deployed to the protest to monitor the situation, he said.

Minnaar said he was not sure whether the protesters were shack dwellers.

In a video shared by Andre Snyman on Facebook, hundreds of the protesters can be seen marching on the street while being monitored by police.

