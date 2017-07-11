11 July 2017

South Africa: Jantjies, Nyakane Return for Bulls

The Bulls may have been upset 31-30 at home against the Kings this past weekend, but the good news is that they have a couple of players returning from injury ahead of Saturday's clash against the Stormers at Loftus.

With no new injuries following the Kings match, Bulls team doctor Herman Rossouw confirmed on Monday that Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane had recovered from a wrist injury and that he would take part in training this week while he is also expected to be available for the Stormers.

Flyhalf Tony Jantjies is also back after having missed the Kings match with a rib injury.

The news on Handre Pollard , meanwhile, was also positive as he looks to be nearing the end of his rehab.

He was seeing an ankle specialist on Tuesday morning and a decision on his availability for the Stormers would be taken later in the week.

Springbok lock Lood de Jager , meanwhile, looks unlikely to play on Saturday as he continues his recovery from a back problem.

