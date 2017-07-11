Uganda: One Killed, Three Arrested As Property Is Destroyed in Revenge Attack

Kakumiro — There was tension in Nkwaki village of Kakindo sub county Kakumiro District when angry residents demolished and torched a murder suspect's house in a retaliation to the brutal killing of one of their own in a bar brawl.

The attack came after four family members allegedly descended on a one Mr Justus Tibaijuka, a resident of Nabakande village, Kakindo Sub County and clobbered him to death on Sunday evening at about 10pm.

The deceased's mother, Ms Speriana Nyamaizi told Daily Monitor on Monday that she was called to save her son at night by an eye witnesses who told her that he was in critical condition after being hit in the bar brawl.

She said "I found my son bleeding from the nose, mouth and ears and rushed him to a clinic in Kakindo Town where he was pronounced dead on arrival."

The news of Mr Tibaijuka's death spread quickly around the village prompting angry residents to plot an immediate reprisal attack against the suspects' home which they stormed on Monday.

Any eye wittiness who preferred to only be identified as Mr Sebwami said the angry residents who were armed with machetes, pangas and spears demolished a semi-permanent house which belongs to the bar owner who is also the principle suspect.

They also destroyed nearly one acre of banana plantation around the home and other home property. Police arrested three suspects and detained them at Kakindo police post.

However, police were forced to transfer the suspects due to fear of being attacked by angry residents.

When contacted, Kakumiro District Police Commander, Mr Hassan Mugerwa Katumba confirmed the arrest of the suspects in connection to the murder incident.

"It is true some people fought in a bar last night and it so happened that one was hit on the head and died in the clinic. Some people became angry and started demolishing houses of the suspects and cut matoke but we tried to stop them," Mr Mugerwa said.

The suspects according to police are now detained at Kakumiro Police Station where murder charges have since been preferred against them.