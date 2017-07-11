Sudan: UNAMID to Start Reduction of Its Forces By End of Current July

Al-Fasher — A meeting held here between the North Darfur State' Security Committee, which is chaired by the Governor of the State, Abdul-Wahid Yousif, and delegation of the African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur(UNAMID) led by Deputy Head of the Mission, Bintou Keita discussed issues of renewal of UNAMID mandate by UN Security Council , cutting the Mission military forces in Darfur by 40% and situations in North Darfur.

Bintou announced commencement of reduction of the Mission forces at camps of Umkaddada, Al-Malha, Maleett and Saraf Omra by the end of this month and would be followed by further reduction in next September, underlining UNAMID commitment to achieve peace and support stability in Darfur.

Governor of North Darfur State, on his part, affirmed the State government cooperation with UNAMID to realize security and stability in Darfur.