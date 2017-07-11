11 July 2017

Uganda: Over 120 Ugandans Trafficked in the Last Six Months - Police

By Agencies

Police have recorded 48 cases of trafficking in persons involving about 121 people, mainly women, in the last six months.

A report released by the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Unit under the Internal Affairs Ministry, shows that 78 people were trafficked out of Uganda while 43 within the country.

The report, however, says all of them have since been rescued as investigations into the crime continue.

Mr Moses Binoga, the coordinator of the Unit, says the majority of the victims are young women.

Most of them, according to Mr Binoga, complained of sexual exploitation. Others, according to Mr Binoga were underpaid while others working without being paid.

"The majority are young ladies trafficked to several countries in the Middle East where they are underpaid and some of them have been victims of sexual exploitation in terms of forced prostitution," Mr Binoga told URN.

An earlier report that was presented to the Interagency Security Committee, recently; also indicates that 180 people were intercepted while being transferred to the Middle East at various exit points in Uganda as well as Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya.

He said 140 victims were intercepted at Busia, Malaba, Entebbe and Rwakaka exit points while a group of 40 young ladies were intercepted at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. They were found with forged passport that bore forged immigration stamps.

According to Mr Binoga, 40 ladies were prosecuted in Kenyan courts before being deported to Uganda.

Preliminary investigations show that all the victims of transnational human trafficking were recruited by unlicensed labour export companies and individuals.

The Police Professional Standards Unit is also investigating different senior police officers in Busia and Tororo districts who are allegedly involved in the crime.

