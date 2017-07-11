Kenya: The Life and Times of Nicholas Biwott

DFormer powerful Cabinet minister Nicholas Kipyator Biwott has has a very long history.

It is not possible to capture the life and times of this man who served in both Jomo Kenyatta's and Daniel Moi's regimes.

Here are key highlights of his 76-year-old life:

1940: Biwott is born in Chebior village, the Keiyo District in Rift Valley Province, to Maria Soti and his father Cheserem.

EDUCATION

1951-1954: Attended Tambach Intermediate School.

1955-1958: Proceeded to Kapsabet High School, in Nandi district.

1959: Started working at the Department of Information in Eldoret.

February-December 1961: study at George Taylor University, Melbourne, Australia.

February 1962 - Dec 1964: University of Melbourne, Australia: Bachelor of Commerce, Diploma in Public Administration: majored in Economics and Political Science.

POLITICS

In 1974: Unsuccessfully ran for MP, Keiyo South Constituency.

1979 successfully clinched Keiyo South parliamentary seat on a KANU ticket.

Retained the seat in 1983 and 1988, 1992 and 1997.

1982 - 1983: Minister of Regional development, Science and Technology

1983 - 1988: Minister of Energy and Regional Development

1990: Implicated in the murder of Foreign Affairs Minister Robert Ouko, forcing him to quit cabinet post

1988 - 1991: Minister of Energy Minister of East African and Regional Co-operation

1998 - 1999: Minister of Trade and Industry

1999 - 2001: Tourism and East African Cooperation

2001 - 2002: Minister of Trade and Industry and East African Tourism

2003: Fought with Uhuru Kenyatta over Kanu leadership before founding his own National Vision Party.

2007: Unsuccessfully vied for Keiyo South parliamentary seat, losing the seat to Jackson Kiptanui of ODM.

2013: Vied for Elgeyo Marakwet Senate seat but lost to Kipchumba Murkomen of URP