Kenya: Ex-Cabinet Minister 'Total Man' Biwott Is Dead

Nairobi — Former powerful Moi era Cabinet Minister Nicholas Biwott is dead.

Biwott died in hospital where he was rushed Tuesday morning.

His cousin, Mark Chirchir told Capital FM News Biwott woke up well on Tuesday morning before he started feeling unwell at about 9am.

"He was rushed to the Nairobi Hospital but by 9.30am he was dead."

Biwott had however been ailing for some time and erroneous reports of his death were posted previously on social media.

Biwott - a former Keiyo South MP - and leader of the National Vision Party (NVP) recently declared that his party would support the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Biwott was born in Chebior Village, Keiyo District, Rift Valley Province in 1940.

Biwott was a Member of Parliament for 28 years, having been first elected in 1974 as the MP for the Keiyo South Constituency until December 2007, when he lost his seat to Jackson Kiptanui arap Kamai of the Orange Democratic Party.

Following his election in the 1979, Biwott served as a Minister of State (1979-1982) with responsibility for Science and Technology, Cabinet Affairs, Land settlement and Immigration.

Biwott's last cabinet appointment before KANU exited power was in May 2001, where he was appointed as the Minister of Trade and Industry and East African Tourism (2001-2002).

The former Cabinet Minister and businessman was embroiled in several controversies.

Biwott was named by Scotland Yard detective John Troon as a person of interest in the 1990 murder of Kenya's Foreign Affairs Minister Robert Ouko.