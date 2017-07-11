Zambia: Wada Names 24 Bullets for Chan Tie

According to FAZ communications, Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has named a team for the CHAN qualifiers.

10July, 2017

Wedson Nyirenda names squad for CHAN

Zambia National team coach Wedson Nyirenda has summoned 24 players for Sunday's African Nations Championship (CHAN) second round first leg encounter against Swaziland.

Nyirenda has summoned 13 players from Zanaco and Zesco United that were excluded from the Cosafa Castle Cup due to continental engagements.

Ten players from the Cosafa Castle Cup have been released to pave way for new calls ups.

Zambia plays Swaziland on Sunday away before hosting the Sihlangu at Heroes Stadium on July 22.

FULL LIST

GOALKEEPERS:

Kelvin Malunga (Nkana), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)

DEFENDERS:

TaongaBwembya, ZiyoTembo (both Zanaco FC) DonashanoMalama (Nkana), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Solomon Sakala (Napsa Stars), Isaac Shamujompa (Nchanga Rangers), FacksonKapumbu, Simon Silwimba (Zesco United FC)

MIDFIELDERS:

Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos), Boston Muchindu (Nkana), KondwaniMtonga, John Chin'gandu (Zesco United FC), Clatous Chama (Lusaka Dynamos FC), Augustine Mulenga, ErnestMbewe (Zanaco FC)

STRIKERS:

Brian Mwila (Green Buffaloes), Justin Shonga (Nkwanzi), LubindaMundia (Red Arrows), Jackson Mwanza, Davy Daka (Zesco United FC), Martin Phiri (Power Dynamos FC)

