Malawi: FAM Changes Venue for BB and Civil Game to MDC - Carlsberg Cup

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has made some changes to venues of two games to be played on Wednesday in the Carlsberg Cup.

FAM has changed the match involving Nyasa Big Bullets and Civil Sporting Club from Kalulu Stadium to MDC Stadium in Chilomoni.

The association has also changed the game involving Azam Tigers and Cobbe Barracks to Kalulu Stadium in Nchalo from MDC Stadiim.

Another match involving TN Stars and Prison United has been shifted from Civo Stadium to Nankhaka Stadium from 12 noon.

However, FAM did not make any changes to the rest of the matches.

On another note,FAM has released gate charges for all Carlsberg matches in the Round of 32.

The final round of 32 fixtures with gate charges are as follows: Wednesday 12 th July 2017

Mtsiliza vs. Kamuzu Barracks Civo Stadium 14:30 hours Open: K500 Covered: K1000 VIP: K2000

Nyasa Big Bullets vs. Civil Sporting Club

Chilomoni 14:30 hours Open: K1000 Covered: K3000

Azam Tigers vs. Cobbe Kalulu Stadium 14:30 hours Open: K500 Covered: K1000

Mwanza Bo. Utd vs. Moyale Barracks Balaka Stadium 14:30 hours Open: K500 Covered: K1000

Dwangwa United vs. Mzuni FC Chitowe Stadium 14:30hours

Open: K500 Covered: K1000

Thursday 13 th July 2017 Polytechnic vs. Silver Strikers Chilomoni 14:30 hours Open: K500 Covered: K1000 Chitipa United vs. Nchalo United Mzuzu Stadium 14:30 hours Open: K500 Covered: K1000

Saturday 15 th July 2017 MDF Marine FC vs. JIDI FC Mangochi Stadium 14:30 Open: K500 Covered: K1000

Be Forward Resv vs. Kasungu Police Chilomoni 14:30 hours Open: K500 Covered: K1000

Sunday 16 h July 2017 TN Stars vs. Prison United Nankhaka 12:00 hours

Wednesday 19 th July 2017 Mafco FC vs. Chitedze Strikers Chitowe Stadium 14:30hours Open: K500 Covered: K1000

Be Foward Wanderers vs. Fish Eagles Balaka Stadium 14:30 hours Open: K1000 Covered: K3000

Blue Eagles vs. Ekwendeni Hammers Nankhaka 14:30 hours Open: K500 Covered: K1000

Michiru Madrid vs. Masters Security FC Chilomoni 14:30 hours Open: K500 Covered: K1000

Wizards FC vs. Red Lions FC Mulanje Stadium 14:30 hours Open: K500 Covered: K1000

Thursday 20 th July 2017 Blantyre United FC vs. Rumphi Medicals FC Chilomoni 14:30 hours Open: K500 Covered: K1000