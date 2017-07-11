11 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Smart Driving Licenses Almost Ready - NTSA

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Kenyans will in a few weeks start using new smart driving licenses in a move aimed at instilling sanity on the roads.

The National Transport Safety Authority in a statement says they are finalising the plans ahead of the roll-out of the project.

"How to acquire the smart driving license will be made in due course," reads the statement.

The new driving licenses will be fitted with electronic chips that will contain key details of a driver.

The smart driving license is going to allow a driver's profile to be created for every license holder, a critical move that will in profiling a driver's behaviour.

