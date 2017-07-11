10 July 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: M'membe Makes Surprise Appearance in Court

By Chris Phiri

Former Post Newspapers Managing Director Fred M'membe turned up in the Lusaka Magistrate Court on a charge of personating an officer of his own institution.

M'membe is also being pursued by the liquidators of his company for failing to declare real and personal books and documents to the provisional liquidator.

With reports that he had been on the run making the rounds, M'membe appeared in person before Magistrate David Simusamba.

On February 15, the Lusaka Magistrate Court issued an arrest warrant for M'membe over a dispute on the tabulation of some of his properties that provisional liquidator Lewis Mosho wants the former Post Newspapers owner to surrender.

Mosho has already disposed of some of the properties through an auction.

When the matter came up M'membe pleaded not guilty to two counts of disobeying lawful orders, concealing property of The Post Newspaper in liquidation.

M'membe also pleaded not guilty to a charge of preventing the production of books or papers relating to the Post Newspaper in Liquidation.

M'membe is alleged to have committed the offences between November last year and February 13 this year.

Magistrate Simusamba adjourned the matter to August 7 for possible commencement of trial.

