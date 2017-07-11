11 July 2017

Kenya: Governor Mutua Backs Serem, Ready for Further Pay Cut

Machakos — Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has backed the move by the Sarah Serem-led Salaries and Remuneration Commission to reduce the pay for State officers.

Mutua said State officers must be selfless and must not be driven to serve in order to earn outrageous salaries and allowances.

"That's why I support Serem in slashing the salaries of the country's top earners including politicians," said Mutua.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader was speaking at Kyeleni, Kituluni, Kayatta, Donyo Sabuk and Kwa Mwaura towns in Matungulu sub county, Machakos County during his re-election campaigns.

Mutua said he was personally ready to take a further pay cut.

"We cannot afford to have a country of a few millionaire's and millions of poor people," said Mutua.

He reiterated that Kenyan's were ready for the August 8 polls adding those pushing for the postponement of the polls were fearing defeat.

Mutua urged voters to give him a second term and warned his main rival Wavinya Ndeti to brace for a bruising battle.

He termed Ndeti a project of forces out to derail his political career.

"She quit her party to join Wiper in a bid to fight me. She has no agenda for the people of Machakos," said Mutua.

He enumerated key pillars of his manifesto which will improve the lives of the people.

Mutua said women, youth and men will benefit from his manifesto.

He said that he will run for the presidency come 2022.

