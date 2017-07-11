East Africa: Air Seychelles Wins 'Indian Ocean's Leading Airline' At World Travel Awards

Air Seychelles, the national carrier of the archipelago, has won four awards including the 'Indian Ocean's Leading Airline' at the World Travel Awards for the Indian Ocean.

The airline won the "Indian Ocean's Leading Airline - Business Class," "Indian Ocean's Leading Cabin Crew" and, for the first time, "Indian Ocean's Leading Airline Brand" at the ceremony in the Maldives on Sunday.

"Clinching four accolades at the World Travel Awards is the crowning moment of what has been an incredible year for Air Seychelles," said Roy Kinnear, chief executive of Air Seychelles.

Kinnear added that "To win the four World Travel Awards is simply phenomenal and makes me extremely proud of our team at Air Seychelles. We operate in an extremely competitive environment and very often outpunch our weight compared to many larger operators."

The Air Seychelles chief executive said the company will continue to stay focused on service improvements, developing a sustainably profitable airline and offering opportunities for career progression within the airline.

In congratulating Air Seychelles, the Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, Maurice Loustau-Lalanne said, "We are delighted that Air Seychelles has continued its winning streak at the World Travel Awards, picking up the title for leading airline in the Indian Ocean for the third year running."

Loustau-Lalanne said Air Seychelles had taken many strides forward over the past year, connecting Mahe, the main island, to new international markets and bolstering its domestic operations in the archipelago.

"Its success illustrates how far a boutique airline can go when it has a strong vision and a team committed to success," added the minister.

Considered the Oscars of the travel industry, the World Travel Awards was formed in 1993 to reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

Today it is a brand recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

This year, the World Travel Award is celebrating its 24th anniversary, and as is customary every year, it is on a grand tour which is a series of regional gala ceremonies.

Regional winners then compete head to head in the corresponding world categories, and the winners will be announced on the night of the World Travel Awards Grand Final in December 2017.

Air Seychelles was established in 1978 and began long-haul service in 1983. The airline maintains a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airway, which bought a 40 percent stake in the company in 2012.