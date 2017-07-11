Nigeria: Death Toll in Niger Flood Rises to 16

Minna — The death toll in the weekend flood in Suleja and Tafa local government areas of Niger State has risen to 16, Daily Trust learnt yesterday.

Eleven people were initially identified to have lost their lives in the flood occasioned by the downpour of Saturday and Sunday in the affected local government areas.

However a witness, Abdulrahaman Suleiman told our correspondent yesterday in Suleja that 13 people were confirmed dead by yesterday morning.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) Malam Ibrahim Inga put the death toll at Suleja at the nine instead of the initial 10, while he put that of Tafa at three from the initial one

He said two people also died in the flood along Western Avenue of Zuma rock in Tafa.

The director general said although agency officials along with the personnel of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) were still taking inventory of the houses lost to the flood, 90 households were affected in Suleja while over 35 houses were affected in Tafa.

He said that more than 500 people could have been displaced, even though agency officials were still taking roll calls of tenants, while the inventory of landlords had been completed.