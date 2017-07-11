Nigeria: We Want to Return to Aba With Title - Anyansi-Agwu

Lagos — Chairman of Enyimba Football Club, Felix Anyansi-Agwu has revealed that materials for the renovation for the Enyimba Stadium in Aba have arrived the country.

The two-time African champions have been estranged from their formidable fortress in Aba for nearly two seasons due to crucial rehabilitation work and regrassing of the pitch by the Abia State Government. Consequently, the People's Elephants have played home games on various grounds, including Umuahia, Port Harcourt and, this season, the U.J Esuene Stadium in Calabar.

However, thanks to the commitment and tireless effort of the Abia State Government and the management, concrete plans are afoot for the return of Nigeria's most successful club. There is now a timeline as well: it is expected that Enyimba will kick off the 2017/2018 campaign playing once more in Aba.

"The materials for the stadium have come in," the Chairman revealed in an address to the team Friday, "and it would be good for us to return to Aba with the title. The people of Aba would then welcome us with joy."

He elaborated, while speaking to the press, following the impressive 3-0 defeat of Niger Tornadoes at the weekend, praising the tenacity of the State Government in a harsh economic climate.