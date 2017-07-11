11 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Africa: 17 Billion People Live With Mental Health Disorder - Expert

By Olayemi John-Mensah

About 17 billion people live with mental health disorder, a professor of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences and Global Health, Brandon Kohrt has said.

He stated this during a presentation on mental health research by Gede Foundation in Abuja.

Prof. Kohrt who emphasised the importance of prioritising mental health disorders using appropriate and culturally adapted interventions, also said mental health leads to post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, alcohol and drug disorder, pshychosis, autism and dementia.

He said investing in mental health would help save a lot of social health related problems.

