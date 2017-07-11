11 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Judiciary Vindicated Andy Uba - - Group

By Latifat Opoola

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups (CCSG) has said the Nigerian judiciary has vindicated Senator Andy Uba (APC, Anambra) over alleged certificate forgery levelled against him by his detractors.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had recently cleared Senator Uba of alleged certificate forgery.

President and Secretary General of CCSG, Etuk Bassey and Abubakar Ibrahim respectively, who spoke at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, said such rulings were necessary as they put politicians and mischief makers in check.

‎"The judiciary must now begin to apply punitive measures in order to discourage politicians from using the courts as weapon to win political office. By this judgement, the distinguished senator is now qualified to contest any election in the Federal Republic of Nigeria," the group said.

