Nigeria: Legendary Actor, Olu Jacobs Clocks 75

Legendary Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs clocks 75 years old on Tuesday. The Ogun state born actor is married to iconic actress, Joke Silva.

Silva took to her Instagram handle, to congratulate him.She wrote:"Happy Birthday gorgeous... .75 is not beans. Thank you for all you do for me and the kids... the sacrifices.

"With you we are always first. Thank you for all you have done for the industry... theatre ... film... television.

"Here is to many more years of impact. Happy Birthday."

Jacobs spent his early childhood in Kano and attended Holy Trinity School where he was a member of the debating and drama societies.

He was inspired to take a chance with acting when he attended one of Hubert Ogunde's annual concert party at Colonial Hotel in Kano.

Afterwards, he secured a visa and travelled to England to study acting.

He trained at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London.

He then starred in various British television shows and series in the 1970s including: The Goodies, Till Death Us Do Part, Barlow at Large, The Venturers, Angels, 1990, The Tomorrow People, The Professionals.

In 1978, he played the role of President Mageeba in Michael Codron's presentation of Tom Stoppard's play Night and Day.

In the 1980s Jacobs starred in several international films some of which include John Irvin's war film The Dogs of War, Roman Polanski's adventure-comedy Pirates (1986) and the family-adventure film Baby: Secret of the Lost Legend (1985).

On television he was a cast in TVS's The Witches and the Grinnygog (1983 series).

Jacobs has starred in over 120 Nollywood films .

The stage and screen actor who has been in the industry since the 1970's has remained one of Nollywood's leading stars and role model.

Recently, he was honoured with the Industry Merit Award for outstanding achievements in acting at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards