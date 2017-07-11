11 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Osinbajo Okays 19 New National Industrial Court Judges

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Abuja — The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, on Tuesday, approved the appointment of 19 new Judges for the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, NIC.

Appointment of the new NIC Judges was based on recommendation of the National Judicial Council, NJC.

According to a statement by the Director of Information at the NJC, Mr. Soji Oye, the new NIC Judges are Targema John Iorngee (Benue State), Namtari Mahmood Abba (Adamawa State), Nweneka Gerald Ikechi (Rivers State), Kado Sanusi (Katsina State), Adeniyi Sinmisola Oluyinka (Ogun State), Abiola Adunola Adewemimo (Osun State), Opeloye Ogunbowale A. (Lagos State).

Others are, Essien Isaac Jeremiah (Akwa-Ibom State), Elizabeth Ama Oji (Ebonyi State), Arowosegbe Olukayode Ojo (Ondo State), Ogbuanya Nelson S. Chukwuneta, Enugu State, Bashir Zaynab Mohammed (Niger State), Galadima Ibrahim Suleiman (Nasarawa State), Bassi Paul Ahmed (Borno State) Danjidda Salisu Hamisu (Kano State), Hamman Idi Polycarp (Taraba State), Damulak Kiyersohot Dashe (Plateau state) Alkali Bashar Attahiru (Sokoto State) and Mustapha Tijjani (Jigawa State)

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen who is equally the Chairman of the NJC, will swear-in the new Judges on July 14.

