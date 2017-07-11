11 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: We're Sorry, Ex-Militant Leaders Tell NDDC MD

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emma Amaize

Port Harcourt — THE Coalition of Ex-Niger Delta Militant Leaders (Presidential Amnesty Phase 2), has apologized to the Managing Director/CEO of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Nsima Ekere, over the unruly behavior of its members during a protest to the Commission's headquarters at Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in May.

National chairman of the group, Stephen Ebisintei, in a statement that apparently signaled a new dawn, asserted: "We, the Coalition of the Niger Delta Ex-Militant Leaders (Presidential Amnesty Phase 2) wish to apologize profusely to the Managing Director for the way we behaved, following our protests at the Commission's headquarters on Tuesday 2nd and Friday 5th of May, 2017 in Port Harcourt."

We acted off-beam

"Unknown to us, the sixth management team is desirous of implementing programmes and policies that would develop the Niger Delta and empower the youths of the region. We were acting on wrong information and really let our strong feelings and opinions get the best of us and should have expressed ourselves in a much calmer, more diplomatic and respectful manner.

"We are humbled to discover that the Managing Director/CEO's is a highly influential leader, who prefers meeting and dialogue with youth leaders in person as opposed to the style of previous managements that chose to shut their doors on us, resulting to their poor appreciation of our challenges, ultimately leading to the inability of their policies to affect the people of the region positively," the ex-militant leaders said.

Nigeria

Major Shakeup in Nigerian Air Force, 58 Senior Officials Redeployed

The Nigerian Air Force on Tuesday announced the redeployment of 58 senior officials. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.