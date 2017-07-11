Nigeria: We're Sorry, Ex-Militant Leaders Tell NDDC MD

Port Harcourt — THE Coalition of Ex-Niger Delta Militant Leaders (Presidential Amnesty Phase 2), has apologized to the Managing Director/CEO of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Nsima Ekere, over the unruly behavior of its members during a protest to the Commission's headquarters at Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in May.

National chairman of the group, Stephen Ebisintei, in a statement that apparently signaled a new dawn, asserted: "We, the Coalition of the Niger Delta Ex-Militant Leaders (Presidential Amnesty Phase 2) wish to apologize profusely to the Managing Director for the way we behaved, following our protests at the Commission's headquarters on Tuesday 2nd and Friday 5th of May, 2017 in Port Harcourt."

We acted off-beam

"Unknown to us, the sixth management team is desirous of implementing programmes and policies that would develop the Niger Delta and empower the youths of the region. We were acting on wrong information and really let our strong feelings and opinions get the best of us and should have expressed ourselves in a much calmer, more diplomatic and respectful manner.

"We are humbled to discover that the Managing Director/CEO's is a highly influential leader, who prefers meeting and dialogue with youth leaders in person as opposed to the style of previous managements that chose to shut their doors on us, resulting to their poor appreciation of our challenges, ultimately leading to the inability of their policies to affect the people of the region positively," the ex-militant leaders said.