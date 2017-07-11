11 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: NYSC Trains Retiring Officers Skills for Self Reliant

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says it has so far trained 65 of its retiring officers on various skills for self-reliant and to enable them live a happy life after public service.

Brig.-Gen. Sule Kazaur,Director-General, NYSC stated this at the two- day 2017 Nationwide Pre-Retirement Workshop for staff of the Scheme in Keffi, Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa state on Tuesday.

Kazaure, represented by Mrs Adetoun Makinde, Director, Human Resource Management of the Corps, said the workshop was in line with his agenda to continue to motivate staff through enhanced welfare provisions.

"It is on this note that deliberate efforts have been made to ensure that a happy and well-motivated workforce is put in place.We have undertaken several workshops and training to enhance staff productivity.

"I am happy to note significant improvements in the last one year. The 2017 pre-retirement workshop therefore is a continuation of this endeavour.

"It is designed to prepare the minds of our retiring officers on the challenges of life after public service," he said.

Kazaure assured the participants that the necessary skills and knowledge given to them at the workshop would help them make informed decisions about their new phase of life after retirement.

He called on retiring officers to be optimistic about the future and take maximum advantage of the training to safeguard their well being retirement.

"I wish to commend the Human Resource Management Department for the successful execution of this training.

"I hope that participants will leverage on their wealth of experience and plan for their tomorrow."

In her address of welcome, Mrs Adetoun Makinde, Director, Human Resource Management of the Corps explained that the workshop was designed for retiring staff, to empower them for life after retirement.

Makinde was represented by Mr Manasseh Igyuse, Deputy Director, Career Management Division of NYSC.

She noted that the growing complexity of Nigeria's social-economic environment had made retirement planning one of the key concerns of corporate organisations globally, hence the high premium placed on it.

"There are challenges and opportunities in life after retirement. Hence, for retiring officers to be able to face life frontally at the end of their service, proper planning is key.

"The workshop has been designed to expose participants to relevant skills and ideas that will enable them properly manage their lives and remain relevant and healthy after retirement," she said.

In an interview with newsmen, Makinde said that the participants would be trained on how to improve and sustain their lives for a healthy and fulfilling life after public service.

"I urge the participants to be committed to the training so that they can pick up one or two things from this effort that will make them to be better citizens after retirement."

