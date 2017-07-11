Pro-democracy activist, Linda Masarira, said chances of the opposition winning next year's election were next to zero as they have no strategy to outwit Zanu PF.

Masarira is eying the Harare Central seat which is in the hands of the MDC-T's Murisi Zwidzai.

She said just 12 months before the next election opposition parties are busy fighting to lead the coalition instead of uniting to deliver a powerful blow to Zanu PF and then share the cake evenly.

"Why because they are power hungry and see gains of corruption once in power," Masarira told NewZimbabwe.com.

"Opposition also lacks credibility as masses suspect them of being intelligence operatives or no longer have trust in them," she said.

"MDC leaders were equally corrupt and clueless during the Government of National Unity," she added.

She said the opposition does not have key information such as the voters roll, constituency delimitation mechanics and ballot numbers.

"In other words they do not know where elections are won, manipulated or where they are lost."

Masarira also laughs at people who claim they support the opposition yet they spend most of their time on social media while the ruling party is on the ground mobilising voters.

"Opposition sympathisers make noise on social media; they do not register to vote, stay away, they are afraid of victimisation and yet cry of the worsening economic situation," she said.

She went on to say the opposition have no strategies or policies to offer voters other than opposing Zanu PF.

"Zanu PF has strategies and uses state projects such as Beitbridge-Chirundu dualisation, Tokwe-Murkosi dam project, Command Agriculture and Cross border trader's loans to lure votes one year before elections," she said.

"Most Zimbabweans no longer care about politics as it doesn't feed their starving families instead they found a way to make ends meet from the corrupt system," she added.

On entering main stream politics, Masarira said after years and years of being persecuted by the Zanu PF regime and the failure by the current legislators to represent the wishes of the people, it was high time she took her fight to Parliament.