Malawi: Wadabwa Suffers Injury Setback, Blow for Wanderers

Be Forward Wanderers striker Peter Wadabwa has suffered yet another setback with his groin problem that will now rule him out of weekend games, meaning the Nomads woes in their striking force still clings with them.

Other strikers being sidelined due to injuries at Lali-Lubani road include Amos Bello and Ishmael Thindwa leaving Khumbo Ng'ambi, Julius Kajembe, Jaffali Chande, Jimmy Zakazaka and Precious Msosa as their only strikers for the meantime.

The injuries have also forced the Nomads bench to use Yamikani Chester, who is a natural midfielder to play as a striker.

Wanderers team doctor Samuel Matukuta, however said Wadabwa is expected back soon.

"He just needs to rest for some weeks, but at the end of this month is the earliest before he returns - as long as he doesn't suffer any further setbacks," said Matukuta.

The net buster missed the Airtel Top 8 games at the start of the 2017 season since last year when he limped off against Nyasa Big Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium in the Bus Ipite Bonanza.

Wadabwa said: "It's been a difficult season, rocked with injuries but hopefully everything will go well."