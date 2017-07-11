Africa: Swaziland Brace Up for Zambia Test

Swaziland coach, Pieter De Jongh's future seeks a salvation in a Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya 2018 second round first leg qualifier against Zambia on Sunday in Lobamba.

The travelled Dutchman has named a 28-man provisional squad, which commenced preparations on Monday (10 July 2017) for the crucial first leg against the Chipolopolo.

Following a disastrous outing at the just ended regional COSAFA Cup in South Africa, De Jongh has called up at least nine players from Mbabane Swallows, who were involved in the group stage of the Total CAF Confederation Cup.

The Swallows players skipped the regional tournament due to their continental campaign, and their return to Sihlangu will obviously raise the bar of hope.

The second leg takes place in Lusaka next weekend with the winner advancing to the final round of the Southern Zone qualifiers for the tournament designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeeper: Sidumo Vilakati (Mbabane Highlanders), Phephisani Msibi (Royal Leopard), Sandile Ginindza (Mbabane Swallows)

Defenders: Machawe Dlamini, Phumlani Dlamini, Sifiso Nkambule, Siboniso Malambe (all Royal Leopard), Thabiso Gumbi (Green Mamba), Siboniso Ndzabandzaba (Tambuti), Sabelo Gamedze (Matsapha United), Sifiso Mabila, Sanele Mkhweli, Mandla Palma (all Mbabane Swallows)

Midfielders: Menzi Mamba (Matsapha United), Menzi Sithole, Xolani Sibandze (both Mbabane Highlanders), Mcolisi Lukhele (Royal Leopard), Mphile Tsabedze, Sifiso Mazibuko (both Young Buffaloes), Tony Tsabedze, Njabulo Ndlovu, Banele Sikhondze, Wonder Nhleko (all Mbabane Swallows)

Forwards: Simanga Shongwe (Midas City), Phindrix Dlamini (Green Mamba), Sifiso Matse (Manzini Wanderers), Manyovu Dlamini (Royal Leopard), Sabelo Ndzinisa (Mbabane Swallows)

Fixtures

Central-East Zone

14.07.2017 Juba South Sudan vs Uganda

15.07.2017 Mwanza Tanzania vs Rwanda

15.07.2017 Djibouti Djibouti vs Ethiopia

15.07.2017 Bujumbura Burundi vs Sudan

West Zone A

15.07.2017 Freetown Sierra Leone vs Senegal

15.07.2017 Bakau Gambia vs Mali

15.07.2017 Bissau Guinea Bissau vs Guinea

16.07.2017 Paynesville Liberia vs Mauritania

West Zone B

16.07.2017 Lome Togo vs Benin

Southern Zone

15.07.2017 Moroni Comoros vs Lesotho

16.07.2017 Antananarivo Madagascar vs Mozambique

16.07.2017 Belle Vue Mauritius vs Angola

16.07.2017 Windhoek Namibia vs Zimbabwe

15.07.2017 Francistown Botswana vs South Africa

16.07.2017 Lobamba Swaziland vs Zambia