Sudan: FVP Renews State Commitment to Implementation of National Dialogue Outcome

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Repoublic and Natioanl Prime Minister, Lt, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has renewed the state commitment to application of the national dialogue outcome , calling for mobilizing resources and potentialities for implementation of the outcome at different levels of government.

This came while he was chairing the first meeting of the High Committee for Following Requirements of National Accord and Implementation of National Dialogue Outcome.

Minister of State at Council of Ministers and Rapporteur of the Committee , Jamal Mahmoud said the Committee stood on formation of subcommittees , classification of recommendations of the national dialogue and measurement of effects of decisions on general performance of executive body.

He added the meeting assured on harmonization of the State Reform requirements with the national dialogue outcome.