11 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Commissioner Says All Issues Agreed Upon in Engagement On Humanitarian Track Achieved

Khartoum — The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner, Ahmed Mohamed Adam said all issues agreed upon in Sudan- United States dialogue have been achieved. Especially on the fifth track, the humanitarian aid, stressing that serious steps were made in this track.

In a statement to SUNA, the Commissioner said the talks with US covered five tracks including delivery of humanitarian assistance to the war-affected areas and facilitation of humanitarian work procedures to help partners access communities at conflict areas in Darfur and the Two Areas, South Kordofan and Blue Nile.

Ahmed Adam explained that procedures of movement and entry of organizations and workers to the concerned areas were amended and reduced so that the organizations reached out the top of jebel Marra in Darfur and other areas.

The Commissioner lauded the UN Country Team report and the Forum of Foreign Organizations, took place in Khartoum recently that affirmed easing of humanitarian assistance delivery to the target areas.

He pointed out that the Government has accepted since 2012 all international initiatives on access of humanitarian assistance to areas under control of the People Movement(North Sector), but the North Sector rejected all initiatives even the American initiative, stressing that the Government is ready to provide assistance to the needy as a moral and religious duty.

