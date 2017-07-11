11 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Head of Parliament's Security Committee Says Extension of Ceasefire Was Wise and Right Decision

Khartoum — The Chairman of the National Assembly's Security and Defense Committee, Maj. Gen.(Rtd) Al-Hadi Adam Hamid said the President of the Republic decision extending ceasefire was wise and right.

He added in a statement to SUNA that the decision reflects the President's keenness on participation of all parties in the peace process for reaching durable peace.

Maj. Gen. Al-Hadi further added that the decision came in line with the national dialogue outcome and confirms that Sudan is endeavoring for realizing peace , demanding the opponents to join peace process and to contribute to construction of Sudan rather than destroying its infrastructures and halting development.

