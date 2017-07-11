Ghana: Goil, Dropping APP Limited Launch Mobile APP

The leading oil marketing company in the country, GOIL continues to make great strides in the bunkering industry following the completion and subsequent launching of its marine gas oil tanks in the Port of Takoradi.

The marine gas oil tanks are currently providing fuel for vessels at the port of Takoradi.

In order to give motorists value for money, GOIL has partnered Dropping Apps Limited to launch a mobile application where persons who need taxi services can access them by a click on their phones.

Head of Fuels Marketing at GOIL, Mr. Marcus Deo Dake, said drivers who sign up to the app will be given a GOIL GO card to purchase fuel from GOIL as well as enjoy other benefits that come with the GO cards.

He said management of GOIL also seized the opportunity to talk to drivers about their products and convert them into customers.

Mr. Marcus Deo Dake believes the partnership will increase traffic to its service stations.