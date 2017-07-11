Ghana: SSNIT's Self-Service Portal Hits Town

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), the state agency responsible for the management of social insurance and retirement, has introduced an online portal dubbed 'Self-Service' that allows subscribers to access their pension details on their cell phones and by the click of a button on their computer.

The web (Self-Service) portal will offer customers convenient online access to their statements of accounts, beneficiary eligibility, among others, on the internet.

The platform will offer employers the opportunity to do payments and update their employee information without an interface with the customer care centres of SSNIT.

Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, Director-General of SSNIT, launching the 'Self-Service' online portal in Accra last week, said the platform is the new way of doing business with the trust.

He maintained that this will go a long way to eliminate the long queues that are experienced at the various branch offices of the trust across the country.

According to him, the launch of the portal represents the trust's determination to bring the work of SSNIT to the door steps of the subscribers.

He explained that for the past 45 years, SSNIT has operated manually and this has led to all manner of inconveniences to the customers across the country.

He noted that the introduction of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and high speed technology was to bring respite to the customer and to make the operations of SSNIT flexible.

He said the management of the Trust is not relenting on its determination to use technology to boost the trust's operations and create more forms of convenience for the customer.

He announced that the introduction of the platform will help cut down the cost of doing business with the Trust.

The pension regulator, National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), said the launch of the portal will offer members of the First Tier mandatory scheme access to their statements and enjoy other online services provided by SSNIT.

Daniel Ashietey Mensah, Director of ICT at NPRA, made this comment when he delivered a message at the launch.

According to him, the launch is a dream come true after years of hardwork, determination and perseverance with the focus on achieving the goal of bring the service to the door steps of the customer.

"This is another milestone chalked by SSNIT in relation to technology advancement to bring pension services closer to the numerous scheme members adding that this will help cut down the cost as well as the frustration scheme members experience when accessing their pension information."

He added that, hitherto, subscribers have to travel long distances to get access to their pension information at the branch offices nationwide.

He related that this is a classic example of using technology as an enabler to bring financial services to the door step of contributors across the country.

He pledged the NPRA will continue collaborate with SSNIT in educating and sensitizing the public on pensions to ensure retirement income security for subscribers.

He commended the management of SSNIT for working tirelessly to achieve this milestone of using technology to boost operations of the Trust.