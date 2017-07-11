State capture has taken off on "steroids" over the past four years, says South African Communist Party general secretary Blade Nzimande, adding that this was not what the country's struggle heroes had fought for.

He said those who had sacrificed their lives for the country's liberation did not do so just so one family - the Guptas - could benefit.

Nzimande was speaking at the party's 14th congress on Tuesday, where he delivered a political report.

The congress is currently underway in Boksburg, where the SACP will elect new office bearers and members of its central committee before it closes on Saturday.

"We never fought the struggle to liberate this country to hand over our economy to a family known as the Guptas and call that liberation," said Nzimande.

He made the remarks in his personal capacity, saying to those in the hall that he felt betrayed.

"There has been a betrayal. Our trust has been broken and we must learn a lesson as the SACP," said Nzimande.

He added that this was a serious affront to the movement.

"We feel a betrayal, in terms of the understanding we had in Polokwane."

He was addressing members of the party from across the country, as well as ANC representatives and stalwarts of the liberation movement. Many of the stalwarts there, including Mavuso Msimang, and Fazel Randera, had recently boycotted the ANC's policy conference, which took place a week ago.

Axed deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, former SACP general secretary and Chris Hani's widow Limpho Hani, and Dali Tambo, son of the longest serving ANC president Oliver Tambo were also in attendance.

"There have been some advances of the [President Jacob] Zuma administration, but post-2014 the picture is changing," said Nzimande.

Nzimande said the problem facing a revolution was not about failing to make mistakes, but rather about whether mistakes could be identified and corrected.

Authoritarian state

The SACP which has vocalised its disapproval of the hold the Guptas seem to have on some in the liberation movement said it did not want the country's government to do business with the family.

The Guptas are said to have close ties with Zuma, this includes having undue influence over some of the president's key decisions, these include the appointment of his executive and operations at state owned enterprises.

"The continued association with and defence of the Guptas, and the attempt to prolong the Cash Paymaster Services social grant contract are, in part, an aspect of the war-chest agenda," said Nzimande.

He said these formed parts of a network of parasitic patronage which relied on the plundering or public resources and rent seeking activities.

Nzimande also questioned political assassinations of both ANC and SACP members which have gone unresolved, theft of laptops from both the specialised policing unit the Hawks and Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's offices.

"There is the intimidation of journalists and particularly the disgraceful harassment of SABC journalist Suna Venter who was literally hounded into death at the young age of 32," said Nzimande.

The SACP GS said these formed part of growing authoritarianism in the country. He also warned that these "Thuggish militias" were also dominant at regional and local levels where they are funded by provincial leaders.

