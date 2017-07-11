11 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Missing Woman Reunited With Her Family

Mrs Mantai Seeiso who was reported missing three weeks ago, was reunited with her family last night. Mantai was found by two women sitting alone at a corner in Turflagte at about 18:30.

The women became suspicious of her mental state and took her to Kopanong Police station. One of the Police officials immediately recognised her and contacted Bayswater Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Pule for confirmation. The Station Commander accompanied by the investigating officer confirmed went to Kopanong and confirmed her thereafter notified her family.

The 38-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital for tests to determine if something sinister happened during her disappearance and doctors gave her a clean bill of health. The family could not stop thanking the police as well as strangers who took care of her.

