South Africa: KZN Police Foil Cash-in-Transit Heist

A cash-in-transit heist was foiled in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban on Tuesday morning.

Two vehicles - a white Toyota Fortuner and red Mercedes Benz - were also recovered during the heist which occurred at about 08:00.

Security guards were travelling in a cash-in-transit vehicle when armed men blocked their car with the two vehicles, said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.

"The complainants drove to the police station for assistance. A chase and a shootout ensued between police and the suspects," said Mbhele, adding that the chase began from Isipingo to Lamontville.

The suspects abandoned their Toyota Fortuner and two firearms - a rifle and a pistol - were found inside the vehicle, she said.

"The members continued to search for the suspects and the Mercedes Benz was also found abandoned in Umbumbulu," Mbhele said.

Preliminary investigations at the scene revealed that the Mercedes was hijacked at KwaDabeka in May this year, she added.

