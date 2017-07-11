South Africa: Minister Ayanda Dlodlo Attends 46th Rainbow Push Coalition Convention in Chicago, 12 to 15 Jul

press release

Minister Dlodlo to attend the 46th Rainbow Push Coalition Convention in Chicago

Minister of Communications, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo has arrived in Chicago, USA, to attend the 46th Rainbow PUSH Coalition Convention taking place from the 12th to the 15th of July 2017.

The Founder and President of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr, invited the Minister to deliver a keynote address at the opening of the Convention on the 12th of July. The Coalition will also present the Minister with the "International Leadership and Humanitarian Award" for her outstanding public service to fight poverty in South Africa.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international membership organization fighting for social change. It was formed in December 1996 by Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. with headquarters in Chicago.

Their mission is to protect, defend, and gain civil rights by leveling the economic and educational playing fields, and to promote peace and justice around the world.

Minister Dlodlo is joined by the Minister of Tourism, Ms Tokozile Xasa.

The Minister is honored to participate at this event and receive an award of this nature from a well-known civil rights activist, Rev. Jesse Jackson. This provides an opportunity to showcase South Africa as a country that respects, and upholds the rights of its citizens, a thriving tourism destination with business opportunities.

Issued by: Government Communications