11 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Return to Work, Ajimobi Begs Striking Workers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Oladeinde Olawoyin

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has appealed to the workforce at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH), to return to work.

Mr. Ajimobi, who made this appeal while inaugurating the state's Education Trust Fund, ETF called on the workers to show more understanding on the matter especially the need for a forensic audit of the university's financial records as part of efforts to find a lasting solution to the crisis.

Speaking on behalf of his Osun State counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola, Mr. Ajimobi expressed appreciation to the outgoing members of the university's Governing Council of the institution for what he called their 'selfless contribution towards its development.'

"While the two states, Oyo and Osun are doing everything within their powers to quickly resolve the challenges associated with the institution, it is my hope that the striking teaching and non-teaching staff will give peace a chance and cooperate with us," he said.

The university was shut after several efforts to resolve funding crisis on the part of the two owner-states, Oyo and Osun, failed.

The LAUTECH alumni association has, however, launched an initiative to seek donation for the funding of the troubled university.

Nigeria

25% of Nigerians Defecate Openly - Unicef

The United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, says 25 per cent or 46 million Nigerians defecate openly, while 33 million… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.