Nigeria: Return to Work, Ajimobi Begs Striking Workers

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has appealed to the workforce at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH), to return to work.

Mr. Ajimobi, who made this appeal while inaugurating the state's Education Trust Fund, ETF called on the workers to show more understanding on the matter especially the need for a forensic audit of the university's financial records as part of efforts to find a lasting solution to the crisis.

Speaking on behalf of his Osun State counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola, Mr. Ajimobi expressed appreciation to the outgoing members of the university's Governing Council of the institution for what he called their 'selfless contribution towards its development.'

"While the two states, Oyo and Osun are doing everything within their powers to quickly resolve the challenges associated with the institution, it is my hope that the striking teaching and non-teaching staff will give peace a chance and cooperate with us," he said.

The university was shut after several efforts to resolve funding crisis on the part of the two owner-states, Oyo and Osun, failed.

The LAUTECH alumni association has, however, launched an initiative to seek donation for the funding of the troubled university.