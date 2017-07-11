Seychelles: President Faure Congratulates First Seychellois Woman Appointed Resort Manager for International Hotel Chain-Hilton

press release

The President of the Republic, President Danny Faure received Mrs Doreen D'Souza this morning at State House to personally congratulate her on her recent appointment as the Resort Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Seychelles - Allamanda Resort & Spa.

Mrs D'Souza is the first Seychellois and African woman to be appointed to such a top role by an International Hotel Chain- Hilton Resort, and who also holds the title of Master Trainer for Hilton in Africa.

"We feel so proud whenever a Seychellois does so well, and you have proven that regardless of your trials you had set goals for yourself and did not give up, it is such success stories and values that we need to keep sharing with our youths especially those joining the tourism sector. Thank you for making Seychelles proud." said President Faure.

During the meeting with the President, Mrs D'Souza, accompanied by her husband shared with President Faure fond memories of her journey in the tourism industry and her aspirations for other Seychellois youths to follow suit and to attain their dreams. She thanked him for making the time to receive her and acknowledge her accomplishments.

"I feel privileged and honoured to have met with the President today, it was unexpected and as a Seychellois woman to have been promoted to such a top managerial role in a leading international hotel chain like Hilton, it is my hope that my journey inspires others especially other Seychellois women in the tourism industry" said Mrs D'Souza speaking to the press after the meeting with President Faure.

Prior to her appointment, Mrs D'Souza was the HR & Training Manager for Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort and DoubleTree Seychelles - Allamanda Resort & Spa. She has 27 years of expertise in the hospitality industry and has been working for Hilton since 2006.