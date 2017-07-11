Ethiopia: Good Ethiopian Performance in Switzerland Diamond League

Muktar Edris gained victory at IAAF Athletics Diamond League meeting in 5,000m in Lausanne, Switzerland, July 6, 2017.

The promising Ethiopians athlete Muktar Edris exploded in to victory leaving behind his compatriot Selemon Berega and the Ugandan Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei to take the third place, in the of that, in the Diamond League held in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Thursday.

The 5, 000m men's race was fully the domain of Ethiopians. Muktar took him 12 minutes and 55:23 seconds to finish the 5, 000m, the first sub-13 minute time of the season while the second placed Selemon settled at a time of 12:55.58.

The third place was won by The Ugandan Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei won the third place clocking 12:59.83.

The other Ethiopians Yenew Alamirew at 13:06.81 and Berhanu Legesse at 13:26.40 settled fourth and fifth places, respectively. It is because of this sweeping victory, the 5, 000m race was named as the event of the Ethiopians in Lausanne.

Muktar said that the win was a good omen for the Ethiopian squad who will take part in the 2017 London World athletics Championship.

"When one gets victory days ahead of another big competition like the world championship or Olympics it boosts the morale," Muktar said.

Ethiopia's Olympic women's 1,500m silver medalist Genzebe Dibaba tried to break the mile world record 25 years after the race was last run at the Pontaise Stadium but her scintillating effort was outside that mark by some three seconds at a world lead of 4:16.05.

"I felt good during the first part of the race. I had good legs up until 1,200m. And then it blocked," Genzebe said at the end.

"It's a pity as the conditions were good. I need to train some more to have some freshness at the end of the race."

As if this was not enough her compatriot Aman Wote opened up a large gap in the men's 1,500m but had to work hard to finish first ahead of Kenyan duo Charles Simotwo and third-placed Silas Kiplagat. Aman Wote won clocking 3:32.20 leaving behind Kenya's Charles Cheboi Simotwo at 3:32.59 and his compatriot Silas Kiplagat at 3:32.96 to take the second and third places, in the order of that.