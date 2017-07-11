11 July 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Commission for Gender Equality Congratulates Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka On Her Re-Appointment As UN-Women Executive Director

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

CGE Congratulates Phumzile Mlambo - Ngcuka on her reappointment as the UN-Women Executive Director

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) wishes to congratulate former South African Deputy President Mrs Phumzile Mlambo - Ngcuka on her reappointment for another four-year term as under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women (UN Women).

Her re-appointment will serve as an inspiration that gender parity can be realised only if women can be afforded opportunities such as these. This is an affirmation that African women can lead on the world stage, which helps dispel the myth that women are not capable to lead.

It is through appointments such as this that patriarchy can be challenged and dismantled so that a just and equitable society can be created.

The Commission believes this re-appointment will help accelerate Mrs Mlambo-Ngcuka' s flagship campaign 'HeForShe" that seeks to engage girls and boys throughout the globe on issues of gender equality and equity. It is our belief that women in general, and girl children will look at this not as a fulfilment of a dream for Mrs Mlambo-Ngcuka but as an inspiration that they too can do just that if not more.

South Africa

We've Been Betrayed By State Capture On 'Steroids' - Communist Party Leader

State capture has taken off on "steroids" over the past four years, says South African Communist Party general secretary… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.