South Africa: Commission for Gender Equality Congratulates Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka On Her Re-Appointment As UN-Women Executive Director

press release

CGE Congratulates Phumzile Mlambo - Ngcuka on her reappointment as the UN-Women Executive Director

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) wishes to congratulate former South African Deputy President Mrs Phumzile Mlambo - Ngcuka on her reappointment for another four-year term as under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women (UN Women).

Her re-appointment will serve as an inspiration that gender parity can be realised only if women can be afforded opportunities such as these. This is an affirmation that African women can lead on the world stage, which helps dispel the myth that women are not capable to lead.

It is through appointments such as this that patriarchy can be challenged and dismantled so that a just and equitable society can be created.

The Commission believes this re-appointment will help accelerate Mrs Mlambo-Ngcuka' s flagship campaign 'HeForShe" that seeks to engage girls and boys throughout the globe on issues of gender equality and equity. It is our belief that women in general, and girl children will look at this not as a fulfilment of a dream for Mrs Mlambo-Ngcuka but as an inspiration that they too can do just that if not more.