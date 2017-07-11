Ethiopia: Minister Confers With UAE Ambassador On Media Relations

Government Communication Affairs Office Minister Dr. Negeri Lencho recently discussed with the UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia on ways of bolstering cooperation between the UAE and Ethiopia in the media field, Emirates News Agency reported.

Ambassador Ghazi Abdullah Salem Al Mehri and Minister Dr. Negeri met at the minister's office and also discussed bilateral relations between their countries and means of enhancing them.

During the meeting, Dr. Negeri expressed his admiration for the progress the UAE has made in the media field, and his government's desire to work with the UAE in the sector.

The UAE Ambassador praised the progress of UAE-Ethiopian relations achieved at various levels.